William EDWARDS

William EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS William Francis 23.9.1978 - 10.7.2019 Loving father to Michael, Abigale & Katelyn. Partner to Skye. Loving son to Richard & Dawn. Brother to Robyn & Kerrie (dec). Brother-in-law and friend to Glenn. Loving uncle to Ryan & Andrew. Bill was generous with his time & knowledge, encouraging those who sought his help. He actively participated in the Black Dog Rides. Bill attained his childhood dream of working with the CSIRO and completed his Bachelor of Science at Newcastle University last year. Bill will be deeply missed by those who loved and respected him. Always loved, forever in our hearts and memories. We would like to thank all who have supported us in our loss.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019
