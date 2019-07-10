Home
THOMSON Stephen James Passed away peacefully 02.07.2019 Aged 55 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of CHARITO. Loving father to LUKE. Much loved Pop to MASON. A dear brother to IAN, GREG and REBECCA and uncle to their families. A respected member of the THOMSON and MCSWEENEY families. Family and friends of STEPHEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this WEDNESDAY, 10.07.2019 at 1:30pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
