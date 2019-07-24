Home
ross MAGIN In Memoriam
ROSS MAGIN 5.11.53 - 23.7.17 Ross, we miss you more than anyone knows, as time goes by the emptiness grows. We laugh, we talk, we play our part but behind our smiles are broken hearts. Lvoe always Narelle, Rochelle & Luke. ........................... Dad, 2 years have gone so fast but there's not a day I don't think of you. But living from the memories have made it better. You were my best mate, I'll never forget you. Loved always Bo, Brooke and kids.



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 24, 2019
