myrtle TAYLOR

myrtle TAYLOR In Memoriam
Myrtle TAYLOR 28.10.24 - 24.7.18 Though it's been 1 year now since you were taken away, The memories are still strong, I wish you were here today. I wake up at night screaming aloud and calling your name. It hurts so much without you, Mum. Knowing you're not here. You gave me life, you gave me love, I can't see nor touch you so I know you're not here. It's hard to live my life without you, Mum If I could see you one last time, you know what I would do? release all my emotions and say "Mum, I LOVE YOU!" Loving daughter Pauline, husband Wayne, Children Kerry, Debbie, David, Danielle and Grandchildren Cody, Madison, Amelia, Axel



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 24, 2019
