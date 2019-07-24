Home
MYRTLE TAYLOR 28.10.24 - 24.7.18 Mum, we're sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses wrapped in a million hugs, To say how much we miss you and send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again. Love you always mum Isabel, Annette, George, Brad, Jay, Kristy & families. Gone are the days we used to share But in our heart you are always there. The gates of memories will never close, I miss you more than anybody knows. Love you always Alison, Robert, James, Ben & families



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 24, 2019
