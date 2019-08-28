Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
ROWSELL Michelle 09.01.1965 - 18.08.2019 Passed away peacefully Late of "Southy" Formerly of Central Coast Much respected Member of the Cessnock Community. Beloved wife of ROD. Loving mother to BEN, NIC, CATHERINE, CHRIS and MICHAEL. Loving daughter to DIANN and KEVIN MACKENZIE. Much loved by her sister, brother and all nieces and nephews. Family and Friends of MICHELLE are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in St. John's Anglican Church, Cessnock on Monday, 26.08.2019 in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019
