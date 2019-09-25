|
|
Marciniak
Michael
21.4.1950 - 30.9.2018
We can't believe a year has passed, Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same.
We try to hide our heartbreak when someone speaks your name Sad are our hearts that love you silent are the tears that fall, living without you is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us your heart was kind and true and when we needed someone we could always count on you.
The special years will not return when we were all together but with love in our hearts you'll be with us forever.
Forever loved Dianne, Amy, Rachel, Ben, Ruby and Aubree.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019