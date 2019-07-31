|
|
Maisie HOLZ 31.7.18 The golden gates of Heaven opened up to you a year ago today A wonderful person was taken to rest For all of us you did your best God took your hand and made us part, he closed your eyes and broke our hearts No longer with us our lives to share But in our hearts you are always there You can't come back we know that's true But someday special lady, we'll all come to you to say we love you once again No pen can write no words can say How much we lost on that sad day. Denis & Lyn, Mark & Nicole and families.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 31, 2019