Maisie HOLZ 31.07.2018 The moment that you died, my heart was torn in two, One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep. And take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day But missing you is heartache that never goes away. The fact that you're no longer here, will always cause me pain. But you're forever in my heart, Until we meet again. Forever loved Lyn, Sue, Maria
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 31, 2019