|
|
|
MARKWORT Lionel "Ted" Passed away peacefully 15.02.2020 Aged 78 Years Late of Adelaide Formerly of Cessnock & Kearsley Beloved husband of JUDY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to LIONEL, RON, KERRIE and RON. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of TED are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 06.03.2020 at 11:30am C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 4, 2020