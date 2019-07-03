|
BURRELL John William Late of Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home Singleton passed away 27th June 2019 aged 73 years Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved father of Michael, Brett, Joel and Renee, Daniel and Kim and their partners, grandfather to their families. Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St Johns Anglican Church, Cessnock Road, Branxton, TODAY Wednesday 3rd July 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. Followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 3, 2019