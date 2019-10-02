|
GRILLS (nee Anderson) Joan Margaret Passed away peacefully 29.09.2019 Aged 93 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of LAURIE (dec'd). Mother and mother-in-law to GARY and GILLIAN, PETER and DEBBIE. Loving grandmother to KEL, BECK and JASON, SCOTT and ZOE. A great grandmother to JAMIE, RYAN, JESSE, SHARNA and LILY. Family and Friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 04.10.2019 at 10:00am. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019