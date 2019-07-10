|
|
|
JEFFERY Lee "LOG" Aged 57 years Late of Abermain Much loved son to REGINALD and SYLVIA (both dec'd). A dear brother and brother-in-law to GAIL and CHRIS. Loving uncle and great uncle to RICKI-LEE, DYLAN and their families. Nephew and cousin to the JEFFERY and O'DONNELL families. In accordance with LOG's wishes, no Funeral Service will be held. Remembered fondly as a Good Bloke and Schizophrenia Sufferer. Now At Peace C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 10, 2019