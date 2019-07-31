|
BRACKEN Jack Kenneth Thomas Retired Senior Sgt. of Police Passed away peacefully 28.07.2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Kurri Kurri and The Central Coast Beloved husband of YVONNE. A loved father, Step father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. Family and Friends of JACK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this MONDAY, 05.08.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 31, 2019