WAINE Fay Passed away unexpectedly 28.06.2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Westhaven Masonic Village Formerly of Revesby Beloved wife of BARRY (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to VICKII and GEOFF, GARRY and ANNETTE, JOANNE and PETER. A loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the ARNOLD and WAINE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of FAY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 05.07.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 3, 2019
