KRAUSERT Erna Margarete Passed away peacefully 30.09.2019 In her 93rd Year Late of Cessnock Originally from Wolfskelhen, W. Germany Beloved wife of JOSEF (Joe, dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to FRED and LYNETTE (dec'd), BRIGITTE and MICHAEL, DORIS and RAY, BERNIE, JOHN (dec'd), ANDREW and ANNA. Dear friend to CAROL. Loving Oma, great Oma and great great Oma to their families. Family and friends of ERNA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this SATURDAY, 5-10-2019 at 10.30am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
