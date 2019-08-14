|
Dianne STEVENS 4.1.43 - 17.8.18 We thought of you in love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. Now all we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Sadly missed forever Loving husband Allan Linda, Karren, Leanne, Patrick and families
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019