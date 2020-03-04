|
|
|
HOLLINGSHED Dawn Passed away 28-02-2020 Aged 82 Years Late of Stockton Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of RONALD (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to GEOFF (dec'd), VALERIE and JOE, RHONDA and GEOFF, and BRUCE. Much loved grandmother to JESSICA, MICHAEL and WILL. Relatives and Friends of DAWN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St, Cessnock this THURSDAY, 5-3-2020 at 1.00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 4, 2020