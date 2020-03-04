Home
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John's Anglican Church
Westcott St
Cessnock
HOLLINGSHED Dawn Passed away 28-02-2020 Aged 82 Years Late of Stockton Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of RONALD (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to GEOFF (dec'd), VALERIE and JOE, RHONDA and GEOFF, and BRUCE. Much loved grandmother to JESSICA, MICHAEL and WILL. Relatives and Friends of DAWN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St, Cessnock this THURSDAY, 5-3-2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 4, 2020
