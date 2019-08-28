|
GENET (nee Deakins) Carla May Passed away peacefully 09.08.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock Formerly of The Central Coast Beloved wife of DAVID. Loving mother to KEVIN, GEORGINA and MALCOM. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Family and friends of CARLA are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service has taken place in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019