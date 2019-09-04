Home
McDONALD Bonnie Passed away peacefully 28.08.2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Westhaven Masonic Hostel Formerly of Cessnock Beloved wife of BOB (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to BETTY CORDOWINER, GAIL McLERIE and KERR (dec'd), HEATHER and TOM STIRRAT, ALAN COOPER (dec'd), and CHRISTINE McDONALD. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A dear sister to BETTY EVANS and DARRELL DAVIS (dec'd). Family and Friends of BONNIE are respectfully advised her Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Cessnock on Monday 02.09.2019 and was followed by an interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Aberdare. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
