STAPLEFORD 27.6.1939 - 2.7.2016 3 years have passed since you left us, We have missed you so much and shed many a tear. Each day we look at your empty chair, Wishing that you would come back and sit there. We remember the good and the sad times too, We speak your name and talk to you, We hope that one day you will reply, A cool breeze, a birds song just gives us a sign. We know that you are no longer in pain. But our life here without you, is just not the same. We miss you every second of every day. It was your time to go but we wanted you to stay. So until we meet again, even though we are miles apart, You are always with us, within our heart. Loved and never forgotten from Bill, Vickie, Nigel, Mark, Lyn, Leanne, Adriana, Jake, Joshua, Dallas, Amy-lee, Cassidee, Maddox and Ally xxxx







Published in Cessnock Advertiser on July 3, 2019