Betty Eve MANNING

Betty Eve MANNING Notice
MANNING Betty Eve Aged 90 Years

of Harbourside Haven, Shoal Bay

formerly of Rutherford and Branxton

Dearly loved mother and mother in law of ROBYN (dec), DAVID, JON and ELAINE, ANN; and of HELENA. Adored Nanna and Great Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of Betty's life at All Saints Anglican Church, Tomaree St, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY, 27th September, 2019 at 10am.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Harbourside Haven for all their love and care of Betty during her time with them.



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
