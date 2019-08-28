Home
beryl HAWES

beryl HAWES In Memoriam
BERYL HAWES 28.8.17 Can't believe two years have passed, Our lives go on without you but nothing is the same. We try to hide our heartbreak when someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall, living without you is hardest part of all. You did do many things for us Your heart was kind and true and when we needed someone we could always count on you. Teh special years will not return when we were all together But with the love in our hearts you'll be with us forever. We love you to the moon and back Pat, Tanya, Tracey, Renae all the family



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019
