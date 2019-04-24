|
|
|
MOYLE Violet Passed away peacefully 06.04.2019 Aged 80 Years Late of Raymond Terrace Formerly of Abermain Beloved wife of TOM snr (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to TOM jnr and SHARON, SUSAN and STEVE SMITH, ANDREW and TANYA, SAM and GLENDA, loving grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of VIOLET are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place on WEDNESDAY, 10.04.2019 in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4940 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More