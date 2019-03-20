|
YOUNG Thomas Desmond "Des" Passed away peacefully 14-03-2019 Aged 91 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of BERYL. Loving father and father-in-law to KAREN and GEHAD, ROSS and NATALIE. Much loved grandfather to AMY and MATT, BEN and LARA, JOSH and FELICITY, JADE, and BEAU. Doting great grandfather to MAXI and HARRY. A loved member of the YOUNG and SIMPSON FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of DES are respectfully advised his Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Cessnock on Tuesday, 19-03-2019. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
