TERENCE JAMES BYRNE

BYRNE TERENCE JAMES 'Terry'

Aged 91 years

of Gillieston Heights

Much loved husband of CLARE (dec), father and father-in-law of BARBARA, CHRISTINE and BARRY. Beloved Grandfather of BRENDON and SHEILA, JENNIFER and TIM, RUSSELL and BELINDA; and MAREE. Great Grandfather of AUBREY, ALEXIS, SULLIVAN, BENJAMIN, HANNAH, FLETCHER and CAMPBELL.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Paul's Catholic Church, Young Street, Rutherford on THURSDAY, 28th February, 2019 at 2pm.



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
