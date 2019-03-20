Notices Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis AVERY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Brenda AVERY

Notice AVERY Phyllis Brenda 17th March 2019



Late of Cessnock







Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerri-Anne (dec), Michael and Christine, Mark and Tammy. Adored Granny of Ryan, Eliza and Rhiannon. Much loved sister of Daphne. Will be sadly missed by the Avery, Forbes, Goldman and McGregor families.







Aged 76 Years







Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Phyllis' Life this Friday, 22nd March 2019 commencing 2.00pm at St John's Anglican Church, 3 Westcott Street, Cessnock.







