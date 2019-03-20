|
|
|
AVERY Phyllis Brenda 17th March 2019
Late of Cessnock
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerri-Anne (dec), Michael and Christine, Mark and Tammy. Adored Granny of Ryan, Eliza and Rhiannon. Much loved sister of Daphne. Will be sadly missed by the Avery, Forbes, Goldman and McGregor families.
Aged 76 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Phyllis' Life this Friday, 22nd March 2019 commencing 2.00pm at St John's Anglican Church, 3 Westcott Street, Cessnock.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
