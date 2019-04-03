|
Peter THOMSON 9.3.1947 - 7.4.2018 The family of Peter Thomson would like to thank everyone for cards, flowers, cooking, attending his funeral, and expressions of love and sympathy on the loss of their very special brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and true friend. He was one in a million. Many thanks to Gary Hindmarsh and to Paul Smyth and staff for their professional service. It has been a very long 12 months without him. Peter's ashes will be scattered at Brookvale Oval once their ground upgrade is completed. Pam, Neville, Dayle and families Forever in our hearts
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019