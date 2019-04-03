Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter THOMSON


1947 - 2018 In Memoriam Condolences
Peter THOMSON In Memoriam
Peter THOMSON 9.3.1947 - 7.4.2018 The family of Peter Thomson would like to thank everyone for cards, flowers, cooking, attending his funeral, and expressions of love and sympathy on the loss of their very special brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and true friend. He was one in a million. Many thanks to Gary Hindmarsh and to Paul Smyth and staff for their professional service. It has been a very long 12 months without him. Peter's ashes will be scattered at Brookvale Oval once their ground upgrade is completed. Pam, Neville, Dayle and families Forever in our hearts
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.