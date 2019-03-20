|
|
Muriel Jane Payne 9.10.1936 - 17.3.2011 If we could have a lifetime wish, A dream that would come true, We'd pray to God with all our hearts For yesterday and you. A thousand words can't bring you back, We know because we have tried, And neither will a million tears, We know because we have cried. You left behind our broken hearts, And happy memories too, But we never wanted memories, All we really wanted is you. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered everyday Graham, Chrissy, Elissa, Jack, Zane and Layla.
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019