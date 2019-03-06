Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BALSDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peg" BALSDON

Notice

Margaret "Peg" BALSDON Notice
BALSDON Margaret Irene "Peg" Passed away peacefully 03.03.2019 Aged 95 Years Late of Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of JIM (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTOPHER and DEBBIE, and IAN. Much loved grandmother to MICHAEL, CHRISTOPHER and MARSHA, great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the DAVIES and BALSDON FAMILIES. Family and Friends of PEG are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son Cnr Lang & Victoria Sts., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 08.03.2019 at 2pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.