BALSDON Margaret Irene "Peg" Passed away peacefully 03.03.2019 Aged 95 Years Late of Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of JIM (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTOPHER and DEBBIE, and IAN. Much loved grandmother to MICHAEL, CHRISTOPHER and MARSHA, great grandmother to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the DAVIES and BALSDON FAMILIES. Family and Friends of PEG are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son Cnr Lang & Victoria Sts., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 08.03.2019 at 2pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
