SCOTT Henry Pratt "Pratt" Passed away peacefully 11.03.2019 Aged 90 years Late of Weston Beloved husband of EILEEN (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to KAREN and KEN BYATT, PAULA and STAN ZIEBA, JANELLE (dec'd) and STUART JONES, TONY and TRACEY SCOTT. Greatly loved grandfather to 13 and great grandfather to 9. A loved and respected member of the SCOTT and BRUCE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of PRATT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this FRIDAY, 22.03.2019 at approximately 1.10pm. "Dearly loved, forever remember and reunited with his beloved wife EILEEN and daughter JANELLE." C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
