Gregory Burgoyne 18.1.1959 - 21.4.2018 If we could have a lifetime wish, A dream that would come true, We'd pray to God with all our hearts For yesterday and you. A thousand words can't bring you back, We know because we have tried, And neither will a million tears, We know because we have cried. You left behind our broken hearts, And memories too, But we never wanted memories, All we really wanted is you. From your loving wife Noleen, Christopher, Laura, Reanne, Emily, Angus, Bazyl & Mason



Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019
