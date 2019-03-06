|
|
|
FULLER George Henry Passed away peacefully 05.03.2019 Aged 75 years Late of Heddon Greta Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to MURIEL, STANLEY, FRED (all dec'd), JOHN, BERYL, ROBBIE (dec'd), LES and their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of GEORGE are warmly invited to attend his funeral at St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, this THURSDAY, 07.03.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
