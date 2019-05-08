|
|
|
EARL Doreen Theresa Passed away 28-04-2019 Aged 83 Years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of JOHN "Ace" (Dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JOHN and MELISSA. Step mother and step mother-in-law to ARTHUR and JENNY, WAYNE, HELEN and NOEL, PAUL and LISA. Much loved Nan to JADE, JAIMIE, JAZMIN, GRANT and EMMA, LOUIS and DARCY, and JESSICA. A dear sister to DAPHNE, JACK (Dec'd) and RON (Dec'd). Relatives and Friends of DOREEN are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place on Friday, 03-05-2019, in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on May 8, 2019
