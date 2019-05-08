Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David SNADDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David SNADDON

In Memoriam Condolences

David SNADDON In Memoriam
SNADDON David 25.10.51 - 8.5.18 Gone are the days we used to share.. But in our hearts you're always there. The gates of memory will never close.. We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deep regret.. We who love you will never forget. Gone is the face we loved so dear.. Silent the voice we loved to hear. Too far away for sight or speech.. But not too far for love to reach. Sweet the memories are so clear.. In our thoughts you're always near. Love Always Gillian, Simon, Monique, Giaan & Beau xx



logo
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.