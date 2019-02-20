Clarence Kevin HIGGINBOTTOM 20 February 2016 Our beautiful Dad, father in law & Dada, Words cannot express the pain we felt the day you were taken from us. There is not a day that goes by we do not think of you, and miss you, You were one of a kind you taught us all so much about life, love and family. We were so blessed to call you ours. We will never ever forget you and your beautiful ways. Forever and ever in our hearts, Until we all meet again, "Love Ya" Patsy, Peter, Tania, Adam, Abbie, Jye, Sonia, Chad, Riley, Darcy, Lewis Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary