Clarence Kevin HIGGINBOTTOM 20 February 2016 I often sit and think about the years that have passed by and of the happiness, laughter and fun that was shared by you and I. For although it brings me comfort to walk down memory lane, it reminds me how without you life has never been the same. To have, to love and then to part is the saddest journey of the human heart. Beautiful Memories silently kept of one that we loved and will never forget. Love Always Betty
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019