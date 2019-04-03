Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil "Ray" BAILEY

Notice

Cecil "Ray" BAILEY Notice
BAILEY Cecil "Ray" Passed away at home on the farm, Lomas Lane Nulkaba 26.03.2019 Aged 81 Years Loving father of ALAN and SHARON. Much loved husband, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and step father. RAY'S Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this THURSDAY, 4.4.2019 at 10.00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.