McTIERNAN Brian Paul Passed away 10.03.2019 Aged 58 Years Late of Abermain Originally from Kearsley Beloved husband of KATH. Loving father to MATHEW, KYLIE, REANNA, CARLA and SHAUN. Dear pop to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the McTIERNAN and O'NEIL FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BRIAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 15.03.2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coalfields Palliative Care may be left at St. John's. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
