BEN HOLZ 27.2.2013 It's been the hardest thing to lose you You meant so much to me But you are in my heart Dad And that's where you'll always be. I know that Heaven called you But I wish you could of stayed At least the memories I have of you They will never fade I did not want to lose you But you did not go alone Because a part of me went with you When Heaven called you home So just remember one thing We are not apart You're with me in my memories And in my broken heart. Forever Loved Lyn, Sue and Maria







Published in Cessnock Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary